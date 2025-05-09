Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.15 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

