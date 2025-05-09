Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

