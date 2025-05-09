Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.