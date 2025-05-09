Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 190,443 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

ASTS stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

