Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $74,532.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,025.45. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 4,189 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $246,773.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,734.19. This represents a 48.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,733 shares of company stock worth $8,492,699. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

