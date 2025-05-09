Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 182,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 137,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

