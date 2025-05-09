Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

