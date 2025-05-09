Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.16 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

