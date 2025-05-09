Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.21 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 269,566.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $92.44 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Featured Articles

