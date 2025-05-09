Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

