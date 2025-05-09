Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $56.18 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.