Stifel Financial Corp Has $1 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $607,881.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,948.60. This represents a 11.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock worth $5,285,169. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.98 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

