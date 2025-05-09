Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

