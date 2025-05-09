Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $25,099,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DLocal by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $9.00 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

