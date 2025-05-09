Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,587 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in WNS by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE WNS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

