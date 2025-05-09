Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 450 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,065.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 115,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

ZM opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,687.68. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

