Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 610 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $3,159,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

