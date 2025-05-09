Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,514 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,320.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

