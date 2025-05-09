Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 393.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 589,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400,070 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 365,467 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 333,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 238,440 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

