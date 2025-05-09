Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,425,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,373,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 133,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Steelcase by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

