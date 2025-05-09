Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,479 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 67,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.