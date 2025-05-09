Stifel Financial Corp Sells 159 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $123.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
