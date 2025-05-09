Stifel Financial Corp Sells 182 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $58.34 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

