Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,439 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.