Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,138 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,315,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.22.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

