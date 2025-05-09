Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,068 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,270,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,961 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.63 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

