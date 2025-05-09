Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,386 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

