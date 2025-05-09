Stifel Financial Corp Sells 63,591 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $64,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,178.54. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $3,469,803. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

