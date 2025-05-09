Stifel Financial Corp Sells 749 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $107.51 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,230. This trade represents a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,041 shares of company stock worth $5,062,386. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

