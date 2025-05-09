Stifel Financial Corp Sells 76,386 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

