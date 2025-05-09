Stifel Financial Corp Sells 775 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

IDMO stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

