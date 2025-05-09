Stifel Financial Corp Sells 91,394 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Beyond worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond by 950.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Beyond by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,763 shares during the period. Pamplona Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Stock Up 15.0 %

BYON stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $253.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.23. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

About Beyond

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

