Stifel Financial Corp Takes $1.20 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 82,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Glj Research cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

NYSE JKS opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

