Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,039,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,433,000 after buying an additional 2,264,590 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,609,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,067,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,645,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

