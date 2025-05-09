Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period.

MOTI stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

