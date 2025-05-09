StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.24 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

