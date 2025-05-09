Strategy Capital LLC Has $181.40 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 14.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

