Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

NVIDIA, Walt Disney, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, and Comcast are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. 175,399,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,506,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,065,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

APP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,346. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $24.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $657.35. 2,580,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $286.21 and a 52-week high of $659.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.24.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,077,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,881,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

