Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 27,026 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 223.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,786,000 after acquiring an additional 562,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 106,398 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 368,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $56.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

