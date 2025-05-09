Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.19 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

