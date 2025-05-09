Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 17,889 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.29% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDIV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

UDIV stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

