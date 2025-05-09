Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 51,759 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.45 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.