Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 5,291 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in EVERTEC by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

