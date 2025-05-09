Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PDN stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.