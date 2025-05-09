Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.21% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTEK. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,510,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GTEK opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.