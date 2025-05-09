Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.78% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $72.77.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.