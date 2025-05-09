Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.79% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

