Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.64% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

OMFS stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

