Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $72.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.76 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,101,042.64. This represents a 5.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

