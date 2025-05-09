Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.65.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

